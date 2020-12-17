ALDOT plans I-20 Eastbound lane closures for Friday night in St. Clair Co. (free content)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right or left lanes of Interstate 20 Eastbound forstriping work between the Leeds exit (milepost 140) and just east of the Brompton exit (milepost 148).
The news was announced in a press release Thursday.
All travel lanes are expected to reopen at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
