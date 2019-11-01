TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Weather permitting, Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 20 Eastbound (outside) lane and the I-20 Westbound (outside) lane from approximately milepost 165 – milepost 166, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The lane closures were announced in a press release Friday. During the lane closures, asphalt material will be placed.
Weather permitting, Wednesday, Nov. 6, ALDOT will close the I-20 Eastbound (inside) lane and the I-20 Westbound (inside) lane from approximately Milepost 165 – Milepost 166, from 7a.m. until 7 p.m. During the lane closures, asphalt material will be placed.
The required work activities should be completed by Thursday, Nov. 7.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
