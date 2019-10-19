TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing the Interstate 20 Westbound (inside) lane of the Coosa River Bridge between milepost 164 and 165 starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., according to a press release.
The closure is necessary to place traffic striping.
“Upon completion of the I-20 Westbound (inside) lane, the I-20 Westbound (outside) lane will close to traffic striping,” the release says.
Once both westbound lanes are complete, the department will close the eastbound inside lane, then the eastbound outside lane, until all four lanes have been striped.
The work is expected to take only one day and should be complete by Thursday, weather permitting.
“Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area,” the release says. “ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.”
For further information, please visit www.dot.state.al.us.