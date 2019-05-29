TALLADEGA – Weather permitting, Thursday, May 30, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 20 Westbound (outside) lane in Talladega from approximately milepost 164 to milepost 174, where an additional layer of asphalt will be placed, according to a press release.
The lane closure will be from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. nightly.
The required work activities should be complete by June 14.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways, the release says.
ALDOT's mission, the release says, is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visitwww.dot.state.al.us.