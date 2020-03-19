Alabama Power, state attorney general warn residents of scams

TALLADEGA -- Alabama Power is warning customers of a new telephone scam that has been reported during the recent COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, callers claiming to be Alabama Power representatives have been calling homes and requesting immediate payment on accounts. In some instances, they may have altered a customer’s caller ID to falsely read Alabama Power.
“These scams happen periodically and are increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release says. “As always, Alabama Power works with each of our customers on the best service options for their accounts, and the schemes that criminals use are not part of our business practices.”
Customer Services Center Director Alissa Summerville said, “The No. 1 tip we tell customers is if anyone calls you directly and claims to be with Alabama Power, hang up and call our customer service line at 1-800-245-2244. This small step can save a customer from making a false payment. We are happy to talk the situation through with them, so they are confident in their account status and our process.”
Alabama Power will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment, according to the release, and it will never call and ask for bank information or a credit card number over the phone.
“Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show you,” the release says. “If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call (the number above) and do not let him or her inside your home.”
A variant phone scam involves the caller claiming he/she represents a public agency or government office offering grants that pay your Alabama Power or other utility bills.
“Never provide anyone making this claim with your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number or any personal banking information,” the release says. “If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power and your local police department to report it.”
Not the only scam in town
In a separate release issued Thursday, state Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide emergency declaration had activated Alabama’s price gouging law. This law “prohibits the ‘unconscionable pricing’ of items for sale or rent” during a declared emergency.
“Alabamians should be on guard against those who would seek to prey upon them through price gouging of commodities and services for consumption or use as a direct result of the public health emergency,” Marshall wrote. “Furthermore, those who seek to profit during this time of emergency will be subject to the law.’
Price gouging is generally defined in Alabama as charging a price 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within the past 30 days.
There are some exceptions for “increases that can be attributed to a reasonable cost in connection with the rental or sale of the commodity.”
Those convicted of price gouging can be fined up to $1,000 and barred from ever doing business in Alabama again, according to the release.
Those wishing to file a complaint regarding price gouging are encouraged to go to the Alabama Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division online at http://www.alabama.gov/consumercomplaint or call 1-800-392-5658 to receive a form by mail to complete and return.
You can also write directly to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office at 501 Washington Ave., Montgomery, Alabama 36130.