Alabama Power closes public access to its lobbies, other payment options still available

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Alabama Power has closed the lobbies at all of its offices statewide due to concerns related to COVID-19.
“In a move to proactively protect the health of customers, employees and the communities it serves, Alabama Power has temporarily adjusted the operation of business offices throughout the state,” the company said in a press release Saturday.
According to the release, the company closed all walk-in services effective Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m.
While customers will not be able to walk into offices, the company said other services, such as 24/7 kiosks, drop boxes and drive-thrus will still be open and operational.
Additionally, the company said online, phone and mail-in payment options would not experience any interruption.
Friday, Alabama Power media coordinator Michael Sznajderman encouraged customers to use one of the company’s authorized payment locations if they still wished to pay their bill in person.
These locations include grocery stores, drug stores and banks, and participating locations can be found at www.alabamapower.com/payinperson.
Alabama Power announced Tuesday it would not disconnect power to customers during the pandemic crisis. The company also announced it would be working with any customer affected by COVID-19 in matters related to bill payment.
“As always, Alabama Power works with each of our customers to offer resources during this uncertain time,” the company said in a release. “Customers who are affected and have difficulty paying their bills should contact Customer Service at alabamapower.com or 1-800-245-2244.”
Sznajderman further emphasized Friday that customers needed to be in contact about their ability to pay their bill.
The announcements come as many utility providers are announcing increased leaniance on billing due to some customers being out of work due to the need for social distancing.
Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, which provides power to customers in Talladega, St. Clair, Shelby, Clay, Etowah and Calhoun counties, also announced earlier this week it would not take action on disconnect orders and was closing the lobbies of all its offices.
Local municipalities such as Lincoln and Pell City have also announced plans to work with customers to avoid disconnecting water service.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the city would also be halting disconnects in most cases.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger has said he would look at disconnections on a case-by-case basis but has avoided making any statements saying the municipality would not disconnect water services.
After a called City Council meeting Friday, Muenger said this was due to the possibility of extreme situations such as massive leaks or abandonment of a water connection.