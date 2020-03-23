Alabama COVID-19 count rises to 167 cases; supplies limiting tests, health officer says

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in 167 Alabamians as of Monday morning, in patients as young as 2 years and as old as 97.

State health officer Scott Harris shared the age range of COVID-19 patients and other facts in a Monday afternoon news conference in Montgomery that was streamed live on the internet.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama is 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size remains small. The state will identify more patients are more are tested, he said.

“Testing continues to be a concern for us,” Harris said. A shortage of specimen collection kits — swabs and sample tubes — is limiting the number of people who can be tested for the virus, he said. Every state in the country is seeking such materials, Harris said, and states are competing with each other to procure them.

“A lack of these screening materials is the great limiting factor” in testing, he said.

Earlier Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated its list with 10 more known cases of the disease this morning, and said the results came from 230 new tests.

Mapping the coronavirus

Cases of the virus have been found in 21 of the state’s 67 counties, including one each in Calhoun and Talladega counties and three in St. Clair County. Jefferson County is the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with 79 cases of COVID-19 identified as of Monday morning, nearly half of the known cases in Alabama.

The Public Health Department still reports no deaths from the illness. The number of cases has grown steadily since the state announced its first five cases on March 13; officials have said it is likely to keep growing.

The Public Health Department said this morning that 1,832 tests had been conducted statewide, up from 1,602 on Sunday.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.