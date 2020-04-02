AIDB sending students’ personal belongings home, preparing for distance learning (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- When the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind closed down last month over COVID-19 concerns, everyone expected an extra week of spring break. It didn’t work out that way.
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all schools in Alabama to close down for the remainder of the academic year, which meant a lot of students left their things, including some computer equipment, in their dorm rooms.
So, according to Jacque Cordle, advancement officer of marketing and community relations for AIDB, the institute is packing up all of the students’ rooms and sending their things back to them by bus, and taking advantage of the situation to get new technology to the students who need it.
“We’re doing an inventory of all the student tech supplies, whether it's Chromebooks, Braille readers, whatever they’re going to need for when distance learning starts up next week,” she said. “We want to make sure everyone is prepared.”
Preparation for distance learning is “going smoothly,” she said. “There have already been some group classes on Zoom, and the teachers are preparing to work from home or on staggered shifts, where they can keep a safe social distance. We should be ready to go full-speed ahead.”