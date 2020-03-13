AHSAA says plans for spring sports championships may have to be modified due to coronavirus (free content)

On Thursday, Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese released a memorandum providing guidance on the coronavirus pandemic and how it may affect spring sports moving forward.
Savarese followed up Friday with an updated memo that served to answer any frequently asked questions that may arise in the coming weeks. He said the AHSAA is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in the state and surrounding states.
“Please know, the AHSAA is committed to keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans at the forefront; therefore we will be following the Center of Disease and Control (CDC), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Governor’s Task Force and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) recommendations for prevention and preparation for any outbreaks that may occur,” Savarese said Thursday. “If there are statewide school cancellations or delays implemented by the ALSDE, the AHSAA will execute contingency plans for championship play.
“Spring sports championship events do not begin until late April, but we urge schools to complete all required contests first. We appreciate your school’s flexibility and understanding if contingency playoff formats are required. Rest assured, we will do everything possible to complete championship competition as scheduled, but contingency plans with modified championship formats may be necessary.”
In Friday’s update, Savarese added: “Based on the ADPH’s recommendation and in accordance with information sent to public schools from the ALSDE, events with 500 or more in attendance from outside the school’s student body should be cancelled or limited to the recommended number. Compliance regarding this recommendation is the responsibility of local schools and school boards.”
Within the FAQ portion of Friday’s memo, Savarese addressed the following questions, but noted those answers to the FAQ were based on current information and are subject to change:
- If our school or school system has cancelled all extra-curricular activities, may we practice and/or compete in contests? Practice and competition are a school and school system decision and should be based on the most current recommendations of the ADPH.
- What is the status of the AHSAA spring sports state championships? Presently, spring sport championship plans remain as is but could change. The AHSAA has formed a Spring Sports Contingency Committee to analyze current information to develop alternative options for championship play, if necessary. Decisions will be made in the best interest of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, student-athletes.
- What happens if my athletes or teams do not meet the minimum contest requirements at the end of the season due to mandated cancellations? Once contingency plans are developed, schools will be notified of championship qualifications to ensure all teams have equal opportunity to participate in championship.
- If we have a game scheduled and the other team does not agree to play or make it up, is it counted as a forfeit? No, we encourage all schools to be understanding and work together during these challenging times.
Savarese concluded his Friday memo by noting the AHSAA will provide updates as new information becomes available.
For updates, visit www.ahsaa.com.