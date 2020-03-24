Advanced Disposal suspending collection of bulk waste items

PELL CITY -- Advanced Disposal announced Monday it would cease collection of bulk waste items, including limbs, brush and other biodegradable waste, until further notice during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The company said its employees will not collect any trash/refuse or recycling that is not containerized and placed in the appropriate cart. Loose items outside the cart will not be collected.
The company made the announcement via a release to the municipalities it serves.
“At Advanced Disposal, safety is of utmost importance and should not be ranked as it is our lifeblood: the safety of our employees, our customers and the general public wherever we are operating,” the release said. “As the world is adjusting daily to the challenges that COVID-19 is creating for all of us, rest assured we are prepared to continue providing our essential services to you and your residents.
“As a company, we are implementing policies and procedures to ensure that our employees are as safe as possible while performing our services and to keep our customers and the public safe as well.”
The announcement should have minimal to no effect in most municipalities in The Daily Home’s coverage area.
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said his city’s Street Department handles curbside debris pickup, and the only collection services contracted through Advanced Disposal are for garbage and recyclables.
In Lincoln, Mayor Lew Watson said the city has its own services for bulk waste and debris pickup.
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said the city doesn’t have a contract with Advanced Disposal and residents won’t be affected by the change.
“We do our own trash pickup,” he said. “We do our own limbs and rubbish. We don’t have any outside contracts with anybody. Ours is all in-house with our Street and Sanitation Department.”
Pell City manager Brian Meunger said via email he had discussions with Advanced Disposal regarding the policy change, and the company has agreed to continue brush/yard waste service through Friday. The company will provide a roll-off dumpster for brush/yard waste while the service interruption occurs.
Meunger said the dumpster will be at 405 19th St. S, near the Boys & Girls Club.
He added only the following items would be accepted in the dumpster:
- Tree limbs, sticks, shrub clippings; and
- Containerized bagged leaves and grass clippings.
The city of Talladega and Talladega County use a different provider for their trash collection.