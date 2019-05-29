TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun a project to enhance access management by constructing safety improvements on State Route 38 (US-280) from west of the junction of Old Sylacauga Highway to east of the junction of Old Birmingham Highway in the city of Oak Grove, according to a press release.
The project length is 2.675 miles.
This is Phase I of the project, which will improve turning movements and reduce critical conflict movements. Phase II will follow as funds become available.
Two public involvement meetings were held:
Sylacauga – Jan. 18, 2018; and
Childersburg -- Feb. 15, 2018.
This project is being funded with safety funds and is expected to be completed by late summer or early fall 2019. The contract was awarded to McCartney Construction Company Inc. of Gadsden, which was the low bidder.
All work will be performed during daylight hours.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways, the release says.
ALDOT's mission, the release says, is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.