Absentee ballot rules are reviewed

Talladega voters who for whatever reason cannot make it to the polls for city elections next month have until Aug. 15 — seven days before the election — to apply for an absentee ballot to the city clerk’s office by mail, or until Aug. 17 to apply in person.
Under state law, first a person must apply for an absentee ballot in writing if they “will be absent from the county on election day; is ill or has a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling place; is a registered Alabama voter living outside the county, such as a member of the armed forces, a college student or the spouse or child of such a person; is an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place; or works a required shift, 10 hours or more, that coincides with polling hours,” according to the most recent version of the law, which was most recently amended in 2021.
There is also an exception for full-time caregivers for family members up to the second degree or people who are incarcerated without having been convicted of a crime of moral turpitude.
There are also special provisions for emergency absentee ballots, including emergency treatment by a licensed physician within five days of the election and in a handful of other circumstances.
A copy of a valid, state-issued photo identification is required with most absentee ballot application forms.
According to Talladega City Clerk Joanna Medlen, absentee ballots can only be sent in with one ballot per envelope. An absentee voter can ask for help with their ballot, but the helper is not allowed to sign the completed ballot. If the voter cannot sign their name and marks the ballot with an X, the mark must either be witnessed or notarized.
Electronic signatures will not be accepted.
A list of absentee applications will be kept at the city clerk’s office and will be checked against the absentee votes returned. Medlen said she will also make sure that potential absentee voters are registered and casting their votes in the right ward.
Once the application is accepted and an absentee ballot is issued, the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website explains “The absentee ballot comes with 3 envelopes — one plain (the secrecy envelope), one with an affidavit, or oath, printed on the outside, and one plain pre-addressed envelope, (the outer envelope). Once the voter casts the ballot … Seal the ballot in the plain envelope, place the plain envelope inside the accompanying affidavit envelope, seal the affidavit envelope and complete the affidavit that is on the outside of the envelope (then) sign the affidavit and have the signature witnessed by either a notary public or two witnesses 18 years of age or older.”
An absentee ballot cannot be counted unless the affidavit is notarized or has the signatures of two witnesses. Again, electronic or remote notarization is not permitted.
An absentee ballot returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon on election day. If hand-delivered, the ballot must be in the office of the Absentee Election Manager by the close of business (but no later than 5 p.m.) on the day prior to the election.