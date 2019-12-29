A Daily Home look back at the highs and lows of 2019 (photos)

Today is The Daily Home’s last printed publication of the decade. As we launch into the New Year, what better time is there to look back over the year that was 2019?
Despite the usual appeal from readers for more “positive” news, crime clearly dominated the interest of our Daily Home readers over the past year with all of the top 10 viewed stories online were stories about crime, mayhem and tragedy.
That’s not to say we didn’t have any heart-warming and triumphant moments this past year.
In January, Talladega College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening its new dorms.
Premiere Cinertainment opened its new entertainment center in Pell City with a free movie day.
Sylacauga native Maury Gaston was named chairman of the Alabama Iron and Steel Council.
Pell City teachers Valerie Curtis and Leslie Hughes were both finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year award.
In March, Talladega High’s boys basketball team won the state championship.
In April, the Sylacauga area Habitat for Humanity began work on its 13 home, this one for the Keith family.
In July, AIDB and the Presbyterian Home for Children opened Union Village, a partnership to provide affordable housing for deaf, blind and deaf/blind adults seeking to live independently.
In October, Talladega made history by electing Tim Ragland as its first black mayor.
Talladega Superspeedway welcomed fans to its new transformation for the first time during the fall races.
This month, the city of Talladega hosted its most successful Christmas on The Square so far.
Those were just some of the highlights for the past year. Here are the Daily Home’s 10 most-viewed online stories of 2019:
10) St. Clair sheriff: Dead body found off Depot Street in Riverside — 11,709 pageviews
9) 19-year-old killed, off-duty Lincoln police officer injured in Knoxville Homes on Tuesday — 14,473 pageviews
8) Talladega police saying little as victim in Wednesday afternoon shooting airlifted to Birmingham hospital — 14,736 pageviews
7) BREAKING: Body found in St. Clair County — 17,192 pageviews
6) St. Clair County Sheriff’s drug roundup yields 28 arrests on various charges — 17,746 pageveiews
5) Talladega police seek public’s help identifying robbery suspect — 30,133 pageviews
4) 2-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 claims life of pregnant woman Friday — 32,833 pageviews
3) Fire, police respond to serious wreck on East Street in downtown Talladega — 35,639 pageviews
2) Persons of interest in shooting death of St. Clair DA’s son ID’d — 42,583 pageviews
1) VIDEO: Lincoln police release video; seek information in deadly weekend shooting; 45,903 pageviews
We don't presume to have hit all the highlights of 2019. What was your favorite story of the year?