2nd employee at Benjamin Moore in Pell City tests positive for COVID-19; plant not shutting down

PELL CITY -- Benjamin Moore has confirmed a second employee at its Pell City plant has tested positive for COVID-19.
A representative of the paint company said the plant will not be shutting down for a second time because the employee has not been on the premises since April 1.
The representative said the company will continue to be committed to sanitation steps it implemented at the beginning of the pandemic crisis.
Those measures include increased janitorial service to high-traffic areas, limiting in-person meetings to critical personnel, limiting visitors to facilities to those deemed essential to business operations and staggering lunch breaks across shifts and departments to limit the number of employees in break areas.
The company also previously said it has made disinfectant spray and wipes available.
The plant was previously shut down from April 3-5 due to an employee testing positive for the virus. During the previous shutdown, the Pell City facility was sanitized, the company said.
The company also allowed the infected individual and all those he/she came into close contact with to self isolate at home with pay
Benjamin Moore has otherwise remained open throughout the pandemic after being labeled as essential manufacturing by the state.