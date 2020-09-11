2 teenage runaways found safe in Anniston, had been last seen in mid-July (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The two teenage girls who ran away from a foster home in Talladega County in July have been found, according to Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
The girls, ages 15 and 13, were located Friday on Choccolocco Road in Anniston; both were safe and sound, and have been returned to the custody of the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources.
Tuibbs said DHR had placed the girls with a foster family in the Kymulga area, near Childersburg. They were last seen there overnight July 18 and 19.
Tubbs said the girls were located Friday near the home of their mother, from which DHR had previously removed them.