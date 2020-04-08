2 Lincoln schools bus drivers team up to make masks during pandemic

LINCOLN -- Two Talladega County Schools bus drivers are using their time at home to sew masks for others, including 40 for a nursing home in Clay County.
Nora Ford and Judy Morrow drive busses for Lincoln schools, and like many of the students they transport, they have found themselves with a lot of time on their hands lately.
They decided to fill that time by sewing masks for those who need them.
Ford said she was watching TV one day and heard about how many are giving back to their community by sewing masks.
“I thought, ‘I can do that,’” Ford said.
Ford is an avid sewer and has an entire out building next to her home she uses for a work space. Normally, she makes quilts or other items but decided she had the material to easily switch to masks. She specifically used quilt bedding to make the masks thick.
“We just used material that I saved up,” Ford said.
Ford said the idea to give the masks to the nursing home came from her daughter, who has an autoimmune disease and works full time at a nursing home in Clay County.
Ford said her daughter, like many health care workers right now, needs to use masks for longer than they normally would.
Ford decided to call Morrow, her friend and co-worker, in to help with the masks.
Morrow said she jumped at the chance. She said she had been meaning to help Ford on some sewing projects before the pandemic and had plenty of free time after the schools shut down.
Both women are older and have been staying home during the pandemic.
Morrow said the only time she has left her home since schools transitioned to online only has been to go to Ford's house to work on the masks.
Both women said they have done their best to social distance in Ford’s sewing shed but admit it hasn’t always worked out. Still, they said they feel like working on the masks is too important to worry about that all the time.
Morrow said they finished the masks for the nursing home after only a few days of work. She said she cut and arranged the materials while Ford did most of the sewing, which helped them make 40 masks quickly.
The duo are now making masks for anyone who wants one. They are also trying to learn more ways to make them.
The masks they have been making are tri-folded, much like the DIY masks the surgeon general has released instructional videos on making. Ford and Morrow are currently trying to figure out a pattern for a more surgical style mask.