2 high school football games involving local teams moved to Thursday (free content)

Prep football
By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Two area teams have decided to move their games from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather.

Childersburg will travel to take on Catholic Montgomery on Thursday night. Talladega also moved its contest against visiting Tallassee to Thursday night.

All games, both Thursday and Friday, are set for 7 p.m.

Here is a list of games that are still scheduled for Friday.

Fayetteville at B.B. Comer

Alexandria at Lincoln

Munford at Anniston

Pell City at Springville

Wadley at Ragland

Sylacauga at Beauregard

TC Central at Woodland

Winterboro at Victory Christian

ASD (open)

 

