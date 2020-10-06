2 high school football games involving local teams moved to Thursday (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Two area teams have decided to move their games from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather.
Childersburg will travel to take on Catholic Montgomery on Thursday night. Talladega also moved its contest against visiting Tallassee to Thursday night.
All games, both Thursday and Friday, are set for 7 p.m.
Here is a list of games that are still scheduled for Friday.
Fayetteville at B.B. Comer
Alexandria at Lincoln
Munford at Anniston
Pell City at Springville
Wadley at Ragland
Sylacauga at Beauregard
TC Central at Woodland
Winterboro at Victory Christian
ASD (open)