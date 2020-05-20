15 Talladega County seniors receive scholarship offers from Southern Union

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Fifteen high school students from The Daily Home’s coverage area have received scholarship offers to attend Southern Union State Community College this fall, according to a press release.
SUSCC awards various institutional scholarships to incoming freshmen each year.
Presidential Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have exhibited academic excellence and leadership in their school and community. Performing arts scholarships are awarded for outstanding talent in the fine arts. Technical scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who want to complete a technical program.
Ambassador scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools. These students will serve as official student hosts and hostesses of the college.
Partial scholarships cover tuition and mandatory fees for six credit hours. Athletic scholarships are awarded for exceptional athletic performance. Counselor’s leadership scholarships are available for one semester to students for summer or fall term immediately following high school graduation. These scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated leadership and are chosen by their respective high schools.
"We are excited to offer these outstanding students scholarships to further their education at Southern Union State Community College,” said Dr. Jordan Holladay, director of enrollment management. “The success they have already shown in academics, fine arts, athletics and extracurricular activities will make them an asset to our student body. We look forward to welcoming them on our campuses this year."
Kaleigh Gable of Alabama School for the Blind received a Presidential Scholarship. Kobe Simmons from Talladega High School received an athletic scholarship in men’s basketball.
Receiving scholarship offers from Childersburg High School were Cindy Sanchez (Presidential Scholarship), Eunique McKinney (athletic scholarship in women's basketball) and Ke'Asia McKinney (athletic scholarship in women's basketball).
From Lincoln High School: Justice Green (Presidential Scholarship), Anslea Hendrix (Presidential Scholarship) and Morgan Allison (Softball Scholarship).
From Munford High: Brandon Graves (Presidential Scholarship), Mary Whitelaw (Presidential Scholarship) and Aubrey Turley (Presidential Scholarship).
From Sylacauga High School: Faith Richardson (Presidential Scholarship), James DeLoach III (Presidential Scholarship), Jordan Ridgeway (athletic scholarship in baseball); Morgan Reeves (Counselor's Leadership scholarship).