TALLADEGA -- Frank Murillo and Adam Schrimsher have been named Employees of the Year for Elwood Staffing in Talladega, according to a press release.
Each September, the American Staffing Association celebrates temporary and contract workers for their contributions to the workforce and the economy.
Across its footprint, Elwood Staffing takes part in the weeklong celebration in a variety of ways.
“Our team is proud of its temporary and contract workers for the hard work they put in to and dedication they have for their jobs on a daily basis,” said Stephani Burton, branch manager of the company’s Talladega office, in the release. “People, even our associates, don’t realize how big and how important the staffing industry is, so while we like to celebrate our associates every day, we love taking one week each year to show them just how much they really mean to us,”
Murillo’s award was presented by Amanda Souza, onsite manager for Elwood Staffing at Honda.
Schrimsher’s award was presented by Mark Shirai, onsite manager for Elwood Staffing at New South Express.