Four Talladega airport employees complete national safety program

Four employees at the Talladega Municipal Airport have completed the National Air Transportation Association’s Safety First General Aviation Misfuelling Prevention Program.
Airport Manager Jim Brock and employees Chris Robinson, Steve Ponder and James Smith completed the program for fixed based operator manager track and earned certificates.
“Misfuelling is a critical issue in the aviation business,” Brock said. “It could lead to fatalities. We are committed to maintaining safety skills and training throughout the year for the safety of everyone who uses the airport.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill congratulated all four.
“Our airport is an incredible resource for the entire region,” Hill wrote in a congratulatory note. “It is the airport closest to the Talladega Superspeedway and it is conveniently located for many other local businesses. We are fortunate to have an airport and extremely fortunate to have employees who understand the importance of training regularly to maintain their skills and better serve our community.”