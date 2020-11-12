Four structure fires among 26 calls answered by Talladega firefighters this week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 26 calls during the past week, including at least four structure fires, two of which are somewhat suspicious.
The first of these was Tuesday at an apartment building on Leahy Circle. The building is vacant and has no utilities running to it.
According to the report furnished by fire Chief Danny Warwick, “The door was unlocked, so we made entry and extinguished the little bit of fire we could find. We found several hot spots in different areas on the floor and around the door where we made entry. Also, we found clothes smoldering in the bathroom, which had an open window.”
Talladega police are investigating the fire, which appears to have had more than one point of origin.
The next incident was reported the same day, on the 600 block of West Parkway in Bemiston. The fire was put out, and fire damage was limited to the room of origin, although there is smoke and water damage throughout, according to the report.
The building was occupied, but not insured, according to the report. Everyone inside was safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.
Also Tuesday, police and firefighters were dispatched to a residence on Avenue H after reports of shots fired and smoke coming from the residence were received. According to the police report, a 35-year-old man inside the house appears to have been shot to death before the fire was set, in at least two areas.
The report indicates there was heavy fire damage at both ends of the house, but the fires were quickly extinguished and minimal damage was done. Reports of children possibly trapped inside turned out to be unfounded.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a structure fire call on Spring Street that originated in the kitchen, where the resident was attempting to fry French fries. The fire was extinguished, and damage was limited to the stove, hood and kitchen cabinets.
The first call of the week, on Nov. 5, involved a car running into the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative building, but no one was injured. The same day, firefighters also responded to an alarm at Talladega Health Care that had been triggered by someone doing duct work at the facility.
The first call Nov. 6 was another false alarm, this one apparently triggered by steam at the Presbyterian Home for Children, followed by an unfounded report of a possible gas leak on Alabama 77. The day’s last call was to a downed tree touching a power line on Moorefield Drive. Firefighters secured the scene until Alabama Power could respond.
The only call for Saturday was canceled en route to Bellview Street.
The first of three calls Sunday was a car fire on Leah Drive that was extinguished, although the cause remained undetermined. The day’s other two calls were a false alarm on Broome Street and a call to assist police with transporting evidence from Elm Street.
The first call Monday was to a false alarm at the Wooten Cottage Dorm of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, followed by a woods fire near Old Shocco Springs and Flying L Ranch roads. The fire covered less than an acre and did not immediately threaten any structure. Alabama Forestry cut a fire break around the fire and took relevant information
The first call received Tuesday, to Ashland Highway, was canceled en route, followed by false alarms on Plant Road and Shady Lane Circle. There were also reports of a possible gas leak on Alabama 21 near Terra Lane and a small flag burning next to a telephone pole on Brignoli Street that had been called in as a downed power line. There was also a vehicle fire on Alabama 21 at Old Talladega Highway on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, firefighters were called for a medical assist at Magnolia Crest Estates, followed by a cable line across the roadway on Horne Drive, a call to East Lake Hill Drive and a two-vehicle accident, with no injuries, at the 275 Bypass and Jackson Trace Road.
The only call listed for Thursday, as of that afternoon, was a false alarm on Old Shocco Road.