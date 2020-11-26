Four Qualify for Ward 2 Special Election

Four people have qualified for the January special election for Talladega City Board of Education, Ward 2.
The seat was vacated in September after the death of Board Member Mary McGhee. The candidates will be Clarissa Truss, Allison Edwards, Jackie Wilson and Duryea Truss, according to the Talladega City Clerk’s Office.
The special election is scheduled for Jan. 12.
If no one candidate garners more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will go into a runoff set for Feb. 2.
Duryea Truss has run for Talladega City Council in Ward 2 at least twice, including most recently in 2019. Clarissa Truss, Edwards and Wilson all appear to be running for office for the first time.
McGhee was elected to the board four times, and was serving as board chairman at the time of her passing. She ran unopposed in 2019.
The election will be open only to voters in Ward 2, which centers around the Knoxville and Curry Court communities in the northern part of the city.