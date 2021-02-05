Four local programs claim top spot in area play

The journey to the postseason begins next week for area basketball teams.
This season, the area tournament will be different than it has been in previous years. Both the No. 1 seed and the No. 2 seeds will host the semifinal games of the tournament.
The area championship game will then be hosted by the highest remaining seed.
The Daily Home coverage area has four girls teams that earned the top seed in their respective area tournaments, which will be played Feb. 8-13. The top two teams from each area will advance to the sub-regional round which will be held on Feb. 15-16.
Here is a breakdown of upcoming area tournament brackets for the girls.
In 1A, Winterboro earned the top seed in the Area 8 Tournament. The Bulldogs are 20-0 on the season, and they cruised through the area during the regular season. Winterboro will open the tournament against Wadley on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
No. 2 seed TC Central will host Woodland on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Fighting Tigers earned a pair of tough wins against the Bobcats during the regular season, 51-49 and 56-48.
The area championship game will be played on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In 2A, B.B. Comer earned the top seed in the Area 8 Tournament. The Tigers will host county/area foe Fayetteville in the semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. Comer swept the season series with the Wolves. The winner of that game will take on Vincent/Central Coosa on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In 3A, Childersburg earned the top seed in the Area 9 Tournament. The Tigers earned a bye in the semifinals, and they will host the winner of Wellborn/Saks in the championship game on Saturday at noon.
In 4A, No. 5 seed Munford will travel to take on No. 4 seed Cleburne County in the quarterfinals of the Area 9 Tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Lions lost both contests to the Tigers during the regular season, 57-22 and 44-8. The winner of that game will have the tough task of taking on top seed Anniston on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Handley and White Plains will play in the other semifinals.
The area championship game will be played on Friday at 5 p.m.
In 5A, Talladega earned the top seed in the Area 8 Tournament. The Tigers will host Shelby County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Talladega swept the Wildcats during the regular season.
No. 2 seed Sylacauga will host Central Clay County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Aggies won the series, including a 54-52 win on Jan. 27.
The area championship will be played on Friday at 6 p.m.
In 5A, No. 2 seed Lincoln will host No. 3 seed St. Clair County in the semifinals of the Area 11 Tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Golden Bears won both contests against the Saints in the regular season, including a 38-34 win on Jan. 8. The winner of this game will take on Alexandria/Moody in the area championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In 6A, Pell City will travel to take on No. 2 seed Springville in the Area 13 Tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. The Panthers split the season series with the Tigers as both teams were able to earn wins at home. The winner will take on Oxford/Southside in the championship game of the area tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.