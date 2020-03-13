Four from Sylacauga area awarded scholarships by electric authority

SYLACAUGA -- Four students whose families are served by the Sylacauga Utilities Board will receive scholarships from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, according to a press release.
The four are among 44 high school seniors who will enroll in a four-year college or university, community college and/or vocational school in Alabama this year with help from the AMEA and its 11 members through the 2020 AMEA Scholarship Program.
The four include Nicholas Ray Maulding and Ashlyn Grayce Tyler, both of whom attend Sylacauga High School and will receive AMEA Academic Scholarships. Also, Kylie Alexis Loftis of Sylacauga High and Marlie Elizabeth Sims of Knollwood Christian School will receive AMEA Community College/Vocational School Scholarships.
Each of the 44 scholarship recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship for a total of $110,000 awarded in this year’s program. AMEA received 192 scholarship applications in the 2020 program.
Since 1992, AMEA and its members have provided over $2.5 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA members, including Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Riviera Utilities (Foley), Sylacauga and Tuskegee.
To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA member city electric utility, and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.
“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark Jr., AMEA president and CEO, in the release. “That’s why we, along with our members, support education initiatives like the AMEAScholarship Program that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”