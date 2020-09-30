Four apartments, no people, hit in shooting at Talladega Downs

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to a shots fired incident at Talladega Downs on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, that damaged at least four occupied apartments but did not hurt any people.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the shooting was reported between 2:40 and 3:55 p.m. in the 130 block of Talladega Downs. There were at least six people total inside the four apartments that were struck, including four children between the ages of 11 and 16.
Faulkner said police at the scene were able to recover at least six shell casings. All six appeared to be the same size, he added.
Although there were no suspects listed in the case as of early this week, at least one witness said it appeared the people shooting were not aiming for the apartments they hit.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.