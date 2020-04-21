Foundation board reschedules Lakefest for June 5-7

PELL CITY -- The annual Lakefest event has been rescheduled to June in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eric Housh, who sits on the board for the Logan Martin Charity Foundation, said the organization has decided to move the date of its annual festival and boat show to June 5-7.
Housh said last week the board intended to meet Wednesday, April 22, to make the final decision, but board members chose to move the decision up.
Housh said the board wanted to wait on guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey. However, with Ivey taking a measured approach to reopening the state, board members were left with little guidance and decided to go ahead with changing the date.
Housh said the situation is unprecedented, and guidance can be difficult to come by.
“Nobody knows the extent of what we are dealing with,” Housh said, adding there is a lot of information out there, and it can all be interpreted in different ways.
Housh said the board will meet three weeks prior to the event in May to decide if the foundation will go forward with Lakefest, but board members wanted to have a date so plans could be made.
Housh said that the exact terms of what Lakefest would look like in a post-COVID world remains an open question. He said if Lakefest can happen on its June weekend, it will likely be early in the reopening of public events, and that may have an effect.
“We pride ourselves that we’ve always had a safe event,” Housh said, adding the foundation intends to keep that reputation.
Housh noted the event normally fills the parking lots at Lakeside Park, but this year, it may need to be more limited. He said organizers may have to say after one parking lot is full, that is capacity; keep vendors further apart; or even tape off social distancing markers.
“We are already starting to plan those scenarios,” Housh said, but he added it's still early in that process.
One issue with the new date is that it is the same weekend as the Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Block Party. Housh said the board did not intend to cause any issues.
He said June 5-7 is the only weekend the foundation would be able to put on the event.
Housh said he has been in contact with the Chamber on how the scheduling issue can be handled.