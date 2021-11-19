Fossett, Comer fortunate to be one of last eight teams left in 2A

B.B. Comer is one of the final eight teams remaining in Class 2A. The Tigers will try to become one of the final four teams remaining Friday when they host Clarke County in the quarterfinals.
“Being one of those teams that’s still in the mix and have a chance that means a lot,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “For the kids here in the program, it’s exciting. It’s one of those deals that’s not taken lightly. We appreciate the opportunity and we worked hard for it. It shows our guys what we are doing is the right thing and we are leading them the right way. Them continuing to get after it continues to show that they are committed to the program and getting better.”
This is the Tigers’ first appearance in the quarterfinals since 1995. Comer overcame injuries as well as a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Isabella 34-25 last week in the second round of the playoffs. Fossett has been pleased with the way his team has been able to handle adversity during the postseason.
“The grit and the determination that they have shown have been amazing to me,” he said. “Throughout the season, I told them whether it’s at halftime or at the end of the game where we have won by three or four scores. I told them that at some point in time we’re going to face adversity. At some point in time, our backs are going to be against the wall. For the past two weeks, our backs have been against the wall at certain points in games. You talking about a fast-growing up process it happened very quickly. How they have responded has been incredible. The adversity that they have overcome has been incredible.“
One of the Tigers that have stepped up when adversity has hit has been quarterback DeVonta Carmicheal. Last week, the senior signal-caller threw for 201 yards in the win over Isabella.
Fossett said it’s going to be vital for Carmicheal to remain even keel and run the offense in against Clarke County.
“He has been there through the good and the bad, so he understands it all,” Fossett said. “It’s going to be important for him to control his emotions and make sure that he’s calling plays and keeping the guys’ heads level and not to get caught up in the game or the emotions of the game.”
Fossett expects that they will also go through ups and downs when they face No. 2 ranked Clarke County (10-2) Friday.
Clarke County defeated Ariton 27-20 last week in the second round of the playoffs. Fossett said the Tigers have to be prepared to stop the double-wing attack of the Bulldogs.
“We are going to have to be run stoppers and kind of plug it up,” Fossett said. “We are going to have to keep from giving up big plays. We have to keep them in long yardage, second and long, and third and long defensively. Offensively, they are good upfront so we are going to have to earn the hard yards. It’s just like G.W. Long when we earned the two, three-yard carry. We can’t bounce the ball out or try to reverse the field, we have to run the play like it’s supposed to be ran. Our guys up front are going to have to play well for us to be successful.”