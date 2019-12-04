Former teacher Sue Nicholls honored by city of Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Councilwoman Betty Spratlin and City Manager Beth Cheeks presented a proclamation Tuesday making it Sue Nicholls Day in Talladega, just in time for Nicholls’ 91st birthday later this month.
Nicholls taught fifth grade at Salter Elementary School and kindergarten at Nicholls Toddle Inn, which was attended by numerous prominent residents over the years, including Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, Councilman Trae Williams and police Capt. Patrick Thornton.
Spratlin said she worked with Nicholls at Toddle Inn and looked to her as a “mentor, for a long, long time.”