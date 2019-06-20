TALLADEGA -- A Huffman High School English teacher who previously worked in the Talladega City school system has died after undergoing cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic.
Alicia Williams, 45, taught at Talladega High School until 2015.
“We have been together since our new teacher orientation in August 2002, and have been inseparable since,” Indian Valley Elementary School Principal Montaurius Abner posted on Facebook. “She has been more than a co-worker and friend, but my sister -- that ‘gotcha back always’ and ‘ride or die’ friend.
“She has seen me at my worst and my best, and in both states, she has loved me unconditionally. She understood the value of friendship and worked hard to preserve it with diligence. I just don’t know, but I trust God.”
Williams’ sister, Stacy Thomas, of Atlanta, said during a television interview her sister had undergone some cosmetic procedures in the United States.
She decided to pursue what is called a Brazilian butt lift, among other procedures. Thomas said Williams did research on facilities in Miami and the Dominican Republic, and had consulted a doctor in Georgia before choosing the latter option.
She joined a social media group called the Dominican Dolls, for women who had already undergone cosmetic procedures in the Dominican Republic.
According to Thomas’ timeline, Williams underwent the procedure Monday, June 3, starting around 11:30 p.m. She had wanted the surgery to begin early, but several other patients were scheduled ahead of her, Thomas said.
She spoke with a nurse Wednesday, but by Thursday, Williams was dehydrated and anemic. She died Friday morning; Thomas said the various causes of death included insufficient respiration, pulmonary shock, pulmonary embolism due to liposuction and blood clots.
Although at least 11 American tourists have died in the Dominican Republic in the past year, Williams’ death does not appear to be related to theirs. It is not an isolated incident either, however.
The 11 Americans who have made headlines recently were all staying at resorts in the Dominican Republic. But another American, a 28-year-old New York City resident, also died in the Dominican Republic in June after undergoing liposuction.
Manuel Jose Nunez died after undergoing surgery at the Carribean Plastic Surgery Clinic in Santo Domingo, according to an article on AOL.com. A local newspaper is quoted as saying Nunez’s surgery was performed by a gynecologist who is not licensed to perform plastic surgery. He is facing manslaughter charges stemming from the death of a 24-year-old woman he operated on in 2016. He was also found civilly liable for the deaths of two other patients in 2015.
It was not clear if Williams was operated on at the same clinic or by the same doctors.
In 2017, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned U.S. travelers not to have “cosmetic or plastic procedures in the Dominican Republic due to the prevalence of bacterial infections.” The notice was removed from the CDC’s website in 2018, however.
Williams leaves behind a 14-year-old son. Visitation will be Friday at Kirksey’s Mortuary in Birmingham, followed by a funeral service Saturday.