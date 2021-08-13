Former Talladega quarterback returns to help his successor

One of Talladega’s biggest question marks this offseason revolved around the quarterback position.
Former Tiger Nigel Scales earned the Daily Home’s Offensive Player of the Year award after recording 2,223 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while only tossing six interceptions. Oh, and he also rushed for 643 yards and another 15 scores.
Who better to help the Tigers answer that question than the man himself.
“I actually asked Nigel (to help out) because quarterback is a tough spot. … I really felt he could help the guys get a better understanding,” Talladega coach Shannon Felder said. “And sometimes players can step up and say some things, maybe in ways that kids will understand better than the coach can. And sometimes kids listen better when it is another player, former player.”
So Scales came out. Then he kept coming. Scales said he tried to make it out to practice or other team functions at least twice a week, all while juggling a job and his own transition to the next level where he will play quarterback for at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
“It was just something that I wanted to be around really,” Scales said. “Coach, I mean he asked me sometimes to come help, but most of the time it was just something I really wanted to do just to come and be around the boys for a little bit.”
When Scales was around, he spent most of his time working with Malik Williams, but he also helped the running backs work on meshing well with the quarterbacks on option plays.
Williams hasn’t played quarterback before, but he’s already earned his place as the starter when the Tigers run out shotgun formations. As of Aug. 1, Williams had not proven himself as capable of running the offense when the formation called for the quarterback to line up under center.
At the beginning of the month, Felder said Williams would ideally progress and take a firm grasp of the offense regardless of the situation. Still, no matter how much he improves, Felder anticipates playing multiple quarterbacks this season.
“You’re trying to build for the future,” Felder said. “So you have to develop players, and you’re not going to be able to develop players if you don’t get them into the game. So the game plan is definitely to have guys getting game experience whether they play behind Malik or in front of Malik.”
Speaking of Williams, Scales said the two primarily worked on timing this summer. The former running back tended to rush his decisions, especially when he lined up under center. At the end of July, Williams said the hardest adjustment about lining up under center was going through the progressions while dropping back at the same time.
There are a lot more moving pieces involved than there were last year when Williams was able to focus on identifying gaps in the defense he could run through.
One Mississippi.
Two Mississippi.
Scales said the ball should normally be gone before Williams can finish saying three Mississippi.
“First, it was just actually sit back and take a breath and realize what task is at hand,” Scales said when asked what advice he gave. “Then you have to apply it. … I needed him to actually apply it when he was doing his drops and doing the play. So I was just really having him take a breath and then going through his progressions and then focus on his feet.
“Because when it is your first time, you will be self-conscious about it. So you will be counting in your head when you really don’t have to. I’m sure he’s gotten to the point now where he just does it automatically.”
Williams appreciates all the time Scales gave him this offseason, both on the field and off it. That much became obvious when reporters asked him to name a professional or collegiate player that he models his play after.
“I emulate right now Nigel Scales,” Williams said. “I mean he a good role model, and I look up to him from last year to being a good key player to the game and just teaching us everything.”
For his part, Scales said working with Williams was made easy by the senior’s willingness to accept criticism. “Coachable” was the word Scales settled on.
Plus, the current Tigers weren’t the only ones to benefit from Scales' time volunteering.
“Coaching is something I want to do with my future,” Scales said. “So getting the chance to even be kind of in a role like that, even though I was a leader on the team last year, but seeing the other side of it. … Once you actually get a taste of what it feels like on the other side, it is very different, and it is something that I actually haven’t experienced until now.”