Former Talladega police officer serving life sentence denied parole

TALLADEGA -- A former Talladega police officer who was convicted of murder almost 50 years ago was denied parole Wednesday, according to a release from the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Jimmy Ray Hurst, now 87, was a lieutenant in the Talladega Police Department when he killed Charles “Cooter” Mann, of Ironaton, on June 4, 1973.
According to court documents, Hurst, Mann, Hurst’s wife and a woman named Beatrice (referred to in court documents as “a woman of pleasure”) were all involved in what prosecutors at the time referred to as a “love rectangle.”
Beatrice was sexually involved with both Hurst and Mann, and Mann was also allegedly having an affair with Hurst’s wife at the time. Hurst’s wife and Beatrice were also friends, working together as waitresses, according to the documents.
Beatrice, a 30-year-old divorced mother of three, was the only other person to be present for the fatal shooting.
According to her testimony at trial, Hurst had convinced her to bring Mann to an isolated arena, where Hurst shot Mann at least twice with a shotgun.
After moving Mann’s vehicle, Hurst and Beatrice drove back into town to get a flashlight so that Hurst could collect the spent shotgun shells from the scene.
They ran out of gas on the way, and Hurst (who was off duty that night), called another officer to bring him more. He told the other officer he had killed Mann and was thinking of killing his wife, which the other officer told him he should not do.
Case repercussions
The case had much wider repercussions at the time than just for those directly involved.
Johnny McKinney had been elected mayor of Talladega in 1971 and had listed police reform among his campaign issues.
According to testimony taken at trial, McKinney offered Hurst money to flee the country if he wanted to; Hurst turned the offer down and told the mayor he was innocent.
McKinney resigned from office rather abruptly shortly before Hurst’s trial began. The former mayor was called to testify by the defense but invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination after being sworn in.
After Hurst was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, a new set of indictments was handed down charging Hurst, McKinney, a former police chief and two other Talladega police officers with arson, including the burning of an antebellum home on East Street that had fallen into disrepair.
According to state Department of Corrections records, Hurst was convicted on two counts of arson in 1974 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, concurrent with the life sentence he had gotten the year before.
The resolution of the charges against McKinney, who died in 2010, and the other police officers, was not clear based on court records available online.
Escape, recapture
The Hurst saga did not end with his conviction for murder and the collapse of the McKinney administration, however.
Documents also show that in 1977, Hurst walked away from an outdoor trusty area at Draper Correctional Facility and remained at large for the next 12 years, according to an account published by the Associated Press in 1989.
He had apparently made his way to San Antonio, where he worked as a short-order cook under the name Ben Francis Hurst. Shortly after arriving in San Antonio, in 1978, he married Estela Gonzallez and adopted her three young children.
“San Antonio police arrested Hurst … a little more than a week after Alabama investigators asked them to watch a house from (which) telephone calls had been placed to his mother … in Talladega,” according to the Associated Press.
Hurst eventually pleaded guilty to escape and had an additional one year and one day in prison added to his life sentence for murder and 20-year sentences for arson.
It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s hearing was his first before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said his office had not been notified that Hurst was coming up for parole this week.