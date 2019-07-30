TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-1 to approve the transfer of former Talladega High School head football coach Ted Darby from drivers’ education instructor at Talladega High School to social studies teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High during a called meeting Tuesday evening, but only after Darby’s attorney alleged the transfer was improper.
Darby’s transfer was one of five personnel actions approved Tuesday; all five were voted on at the same time rather than individually.
Board member Shirley Simmons-Sims was not present for the meeting, and Board Chair Mary McGhee voted against the slate of personnel actions, as has been her regular practice. Board members Jake Montgomery, Chuck Roberts and James Braswell all voted in favor of the personnel actions.
According to the Alabama Students First Act, a tenured teacher such as Darby has the right to address the board before being involuntarily transferred, but once approved, the transfer is not “subject to challenge or review.”
Superintendent Tony Ball said either Darby or his attorney (but not both) would be allowed to address the board for up to five minutes. There would be no further discussion of the issue after Darby’s lawyer (in this case) finished speaking.
Attorney Raymond Johnson said the Students First Act does not allow transfers for political or personal reasons, and stated that Ball’s recommendation of Darby’s transfer was an example of the latter, based on “bias and antipathy” on Ball’s part.
Darby “has been a successful coach for more than 20 years, and has been here in Talladega since 2017,” Johnson said. Talladega High School’s record “has not been good since 1991,” he said, but Darby “turned that around and built an outstanding program that represented the system well. He won five games (each) in his first two seasons, and took the team to two playoffs, the first in more than 20 years.”
Johnson said Darby was approached by representatives of White Plains High School in Calhoun County on July 12 and was offered a head coaching position there with a substantial pay increase the next day.
Johnson went on to allege that the day after that, July 14, Ball “repeatedly cursed Darby and threatened to intervene with the board and the superintendent in Calhoun County.”
On July 16, the Calhoun County Board of Education did not hire Darby. Two of the seven board members were absent that night, one abstained and two voted no, leaving only one of the five members present voting in favor of the hire. The board chairman in Calhoun County apparently votes only to break ties and did not cast a vote at all in this case.
Ball fired Darby as head coach the next day, July 17, but Darby was able to keep his teaching position, where he has tenure. He received a letter notifying him of Ball’s intent to transfer him to the junior high school July 22, Johnson said.
“Since this transfer is based on a personal issue, it violates the Students First act and is due to be denied,” Johnson said. Darby and Johnson left immediately after Johnson finished his remarks.
Based on the advice of his attorney, Ball declined to comment on any of the statements made by Darby’s attorney Tuesday, although in the past he has denied cursing Darby or attempting to exert any influence (he said he had none) over the Calhoun County BOE.
During the same meeting Tuesday night, the board also adjourned to executive session with counsel to discuss pending litigation for about 10 minutes.
Ball and McGhee both said the litigation discussed had nothing to do with anything else on the agenda, including Darby’s transfer. Ball said the matter discussed was time sensitive, however, and the board needed to be briefed on it.