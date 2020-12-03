Former Talladega County tax appraiser convicted of drug trafficking, facing possible life sentence

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A former Talladega County tax appraiser is facing a life sentence in federal prison after being convicted of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.
Anthony Lamon Frazier, 38, was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury in Birmingham following two days of testimony before U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze, according to a press release.
“Evidence at trial proved that Frazier agreed to deliver almost 2 pounds of methamphetamine to an individual and ultimately did deliver that methamphetamine,” the release says. “Frazier used his Talladega County work truck to distribute the narcotics, and evidence at trial showed that a narcotics canine indicated on Frazier’s work truck numerous times for the presence of drugs.”
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Frazier was arrested on a federal complaint in the first part of October. Murray indicated Frazier was in his county truck when he made a sale to an undercover Task Force officer at that time.
Murray explained that, once Frazier had been served with the federal complaint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office was under a time constraint to get an indictment. Once he was under indictment, Frazier apparently filed a motion for a speedy trial, which was granted.
Frazier has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service since his arrest about two months ago.
Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle confirmed Frazier worked for the county Revenue Department as an appraiser up to the time of his arrest.
“We were made aware of the charges right away, and he was terminated immediately,” she said.
Lyle added she believed Fraizer had been employed with the county for some time, but it was not immediately clear for how long.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escolana was quoted in the release as saying, “Frazier’s conviction sends a message to those dealing drugs: you will get caught and you will be held for pushing this poison on our communities. I want to commend the Talladega County Drug Task Force and the prosecution team for their hard work. I also want to thank the jurors for their time and service.”
Special Agent in Charge Mikey French of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives added,“The partnerships with public safety departments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were crucial in reducing the potential for violent crime in this case.”
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Blake Milner and Allison Garnett prosecuted the case.
The maximum penalty for possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams (just over 1 3/4 ounces) of methamphetamine is life in prison.