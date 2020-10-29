Former Talladega City BOE member Shirley Simmons-Sims passes away at 75

TALLADEGA -- Former Talladega City Board of Education member Shirley Simmons-Sims, 75, passed away Oct. 26.
Graveside service will be Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary.
In a biographical sketch provided by the funeral home, her family said, “Shirley Simmons-Sims personified true grit and determination in all endeavors while often quoting Langston Hughes: ‘Life for me ain’t been no crystal stair.’”
Before starting her 20-year tenure as a member of the city school board, Simmons-Sims had already dedicated her life to education.
She graduated fifth in her class from Westside High School in Talladega in 1963, then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Talladega College, a master’s in special education and a special education AA degree from the University of Alabama and an educational specialist degree from Jacksonville State University. She also studied English at Howard University.
She served as an English and social studies teacher in the Talladega City system and was the chair of the Special Education Department for the city schools as well. She was also an adjunct English professor at Talladega College.
Altogether, she taught in Talladega City Schools for 32 years, from 1967 to 1999.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball was hired during Simmons-Sims’ last term on the board.
“I am grateful that I had the opportunity to work with her,” Ball said. “She was on the board that hired me and she was supportive of the actions and decisions that I made. I will miss her leadership going forward.
“She was always gracious, but she also asked the hard questions. We talked, and if we disagreed, she would tell me so. I have only good thoughts for her family.”
Board member James Braswell served on the board with her from 2005 until her retirement in 2019.
“She was a good board member,” Braswell said. “She was a retired teacher, so she always had that love, that caring for the students and the teachers in heart. She could be stubborn, and we didn’t always agree with each other, but I am proud to say she was my friend, and I will miss her. There were some rough times, but we could always agree to disagree and still get on well.”
Board member Jake Montgomery served only one term on the board with Simmons-Sims, but he said the relationship between them and his family members went back much further.
“She taught school with my mother and she taught my two brothers,” he said. “I served on the board with her for four years, and she was always a delight to work with. She would do anything that was asked of her, she was diligent in her work as a board member and attendance at meetings. You just couldn’t ask for a better board member than she was.”
She was a member of Mount Canaan Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the mass and inspirational choirs, deaconess and assistant Sunday school and Bible study teacher.