Former Sylacauga standout TJ Green makes cut as Atlanta Falcons set 53-man roster

Former Sylacauga standout TJ Green made the Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster, announced on Tuesday on the deadline day for final cuts head of the 2021 season.
Green, a former second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 is one of 11 defensive backs on the roster.
The 26-year-old recorded 86 tackles, 61 solo tackles in two seasons with the Colts. In 2019, Green saw time with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
Green signed with the Falcons last season and appeared in one game.
The former Clemson safety has been impressive in the preseason. Last week against the Cleveland Brown, Green tallied three solo tackles. In Week 2 of the preseason, Green recorded four tackles against the Miami Dolphins.