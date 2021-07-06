Former Sylacauga standout Morgan O’Neal commits to Alabama State

Former University of Missouri hurdler Morgan O’Neal has found a new home for the next two seasons. The former Sylacauga standout committed to Alabama State University in Montgomery on Sunday afternoon in a video on her Youtube channel. Alabama State is an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Southwest Athletic Conference.
O’Neal believes this move will put her in a better position to accomplish her goals. She picked Alabama State over Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Miss.
“The primary reason for me leaving is because I wanted to find a more technical coach that could work with me with hurdles,” O’Neal said. “I found coach (Garfield) Ellenwood when I went on my visit to Alabama State. He is training Olympians right now. One of his girls, Christian Clemons, qualified for the Olympics. That’s a big reason why I wanted to work with him, so that’s why I chose Alabama State.”
O’Neal entered the transfer portal on June 2. She said her decision to transfer came after finishing 39th in the first round of the NCAA Preliminary West Round at Bryan-College Station, Texas. O’Neal felt like she accomplished everything that she could at Missouri.
“I think I ran on a Thursday night and I ran terrible,” she said. “I cried and cried. I had to sit myself down and ask ‘What do I want from track? What are you trying to do?’ You can stay and get your degree and transfer after you graduate or leave now and hope that you land somewhere and make it. I had an epiphany on Friday and Saturday. I called my parents and told them that I wanted to enter the transfer portal on Saturday. On Tuesday, I told my coach and I was in the portal by Wednesday morning.”
O’Neal leaves Missouri just 30 credits short of earning a degree in journalism. She said she cherishes the relationships that she developed during her three years in Columbia, Mo., but she doesn’t want to miss another opportunity to pursue her goals.
“My whole thing with that was, yes, I was so close to getting my degree but I have a really good chance of becoming a professional athlete and make the Olympic team,” she said. “The next Olympic trial is in three years so in some sense I didn’t put my education on the back burner but I knew the athlete in me wouldn’t be satisfied if I was just to graduate at Missouri and waste eligibility. Because of the way that COVID happened I feel like it was my chance to take advantage of the years that I have remaining. I missed this year’s Olympic trials, and I don’t want to miss the next one.”
O’Neal had a solid outdoor season in 2021. The junior recorded her personal best in 400 hurdles with a 59.28 at the Auburn meet. O’Neal also got it done in the classroom as she finished the spring semester with a 3.9 GPA.
O’Neal is very familiar with Alabama State. The standout hurdler’s father and two brothers graduated from Alabama State.
“I wouldn’t say a family tradition, but I always knew Alabama State was home,” O’Neal said. “I went there for years. When my brother, Devin, went to Alabama State I was in eighth or ninth grade. The head coach then told me that he was watching me and I’m going to keep up with you. It made the most sense.”
For O’Neal, having someone to push her to be her best is more important than the top-notch facilities that Missouri had to offer. She is confident that she can accomplish all of her goals at Alabama State.
“I was in the SEC, I had one of the best facilities in the world from athletic training to gyms, academic advisors, and even a meal program,” O’Neal said. “We had everything that we needed, but I need a hurdle coach and I needed to be in an atmosphere where they would push me. At Missouri, I was always doing all the pushing and motivating. I need someone to motivate me. It came a time where my clock just ran out at Missouri. I gave my coach time to bring in more 400 hurdles for me to train with to help me get better. I know the only way I can get better is with someone pushing me. When it comes to the SEC to the SWAC it’s a big difference in facilities, but I don’t care about that. I have done the big college thing, my goal this go-round is to find coaching. With the right coaching and literally a track you can do whatever you want to do no matter if you go DI or DIII. The only thing that matters in track is the time that is on that clock when you cross the finish line. It doesn’t matter what school you go to.”