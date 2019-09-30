SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Housing Authority announced this morning that former Sylacauga Mayor Jesse Cleveland has joined the staff as the head of public relations.
“The Sylacauga Housing Authority is proud to welcome Jesse Cleveland to our team,” an SHA press release reads. “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with such an influential figure.”
Cleveland served as mayor of Sylacauga from 1994 until 2000, and he has years of valuable management experience, the release notes. “Mr. Cleveland is an involved member of his community and dedicates much of his time to serving others.”
Currently, Cleveland serves as vice chairman of the Coosa Valley Medical Center Board of Directors. He also serves as chairman of the SAFE Board.
Cleveland will be consulting on public relations, public affairs and resident relations.
For more information, contact pr@sylacaugaha.com or 256-249-0381.