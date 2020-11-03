Former substitute teacher for St. Clair County Schools pleads guilty to having sex with students

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A former substitute teacher for the St. Clair County school system has pleaded guilty to charges of having sexual intercourse with two students.
According to court documents, Whitley Mizzell, 32, of Ragland, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to three counts of performing a sex act or devient sex act with a student.
Mizell was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington to a 10-year split sentence.
According to plea documents, Mizzell will serve two years in the Alabama Department of Corrections, followed by three years of supervised probation.
If Mizzell violates her probation, she could face the possibility of serving the remaining eight years of her sentence in prison. She will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Mizzell was originally indicted in July of 2019 on all three charges.
She faced two indictments, one involving two counts with one student and another indictment for alleged sex acts with another student. St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said she pleaded guilty to all three counts and will serve her sentence for them concurrently.
At the time, Mizzell was employed as a substitute through a third party, a Michigan-based company known as Willsub, St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said. Howard said Mizzell was not and had never been an employee of St. Clair County Schools.
Harmon said Mizzell was taken into custody by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office following her plea Monday.