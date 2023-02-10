 Skip to main content
Former schoolteacher reaches 109

Emma Robinson has seen a lot more birthdays than most other people have.

On Wednesday, the former teacher in Talladega city and county systems turned 109 years old. Currently residing in a nursing home in Goodwater,  Robinson has lived through 19 U.S. presidents, from Woodrow Wilson to Joe Biden, as well as two world wars and the turn of a millennium. In 2009, she was invited to the inauguration of Barack Obama, but decided not to go because it was snowing in Washington and “she didn’t want to have to deal with the cold,” her caretaker Helen Barclay said. 