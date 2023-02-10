Former schoolteacher reaches 109

Emma Robinson has seen a lot more birthdays than most other people have.
On Wednesday, the former teacher in Talladega city and county systems turned 109 years old. Currently residing in a nursing home in Goodwater, Robinson has lived through 19 U.S. presidents, from Woodrow Wilson to Joe Biden, as well as two world wars and the turn of a millennium. In 2009, she was invited to the inauguration of Barack Obama, but decided not to go because it was snowing in Washington and “she didn’t want to have to deal with the cold,” her caretaker Helen Barclay said.
Robinson was born Feb. 9, 1914, to Rufus and Pearlie Tucker on Route 4 in LaFayette in Chambers County. According to Barclay, she was educated in Chambers County and earned degrees from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M with the intent of becoming an educator herself. She was also active in the civil rights movement, marching in Tuskegee and Montgomery. It was during one of these marches that she met Steven Robinson, who would become her husband.
Steven Robinson was a minister, and the couple came to Talladega when he became pastor of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Knoxville Community. According to the church’s history, in 1963 Robinson oversaw the replacement of everything from carpet to pews to ceiling to air conditioning at the church.
In the meantime, Mrs. Robinson launched what would eventually become a 35-year-career as a teacher in the Talladega City and County School systems. She continued to teach well into the 1970s before retiring to care full-time for her husband, who was in failing health. They had no children, but Robinson did share her home with up to 18 cats.
She continued to live on her own and maintain her independence after her husband died, still driving herself into her 90s and staying in her house until she was 98 years old. She was a tireless advocate for the maintenance and preservation of the Knoxville Community Cemetery, according to Barclay.
“When she was 98 she had an aneurysm and just couldn’t stay by herself anymore,” Barclay said.
She has spent the last several years at the nursing home in Goodwater. For many years, her former students in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee would come visit her on birthday and bring cake of balloons, but unfortunately the COVID pandemic largely ended those visits.