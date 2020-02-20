Former Revenue Commish John Allen defends statements about job status

TALLADEGA -- Former Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen addressed recent statements he had made implying (or stating) he still held that office based on a technicality found in the state law.
Allen met with The Daily Home Editorial Board on Thursday.
Allen failed to remit license revenue to the Talladega County Commission for three months last fall, which prompted the commission to write to the state comptroller, who in turn reported him to Travelers, the company that provided his $500,000 public official bond.
According to letters from the comptroller and the governor, the office of revenue commissioner was vacated as a matter of law when his bond was canceled.
“The crux of it, for me, is the law the comptroller used, which refers to a tax collector, not a revenue commissioner,” Allen said.
The office of Talladega County revenue commissioner was established by the Legislature in the 1980s by combining the offices of tax collector and tax assessor.
“So the law they were citing was not applicable,” Allen said. “You can go off what the law implies or what the law states.”
“No, I don’t get a check from the commission,” he added, “but until the governor says otherwise, I say that I was appointed to the office. I don’t say I’m an incumbent.”
As for the situation that led to his bond being revoked in the first place, Allen admits he was wrong in delaying payment, but he says that decision was based on valid concerns.
“About six or seven months in, there was an issue with a computer vendor, and some funds were unverified,” he said. “I’m not going to send out unverified funds.”
Allen said he believed, at the time, he had the authority to determine when he made disbursements, either monthly, quarterly or possibly even annually.
“That was my interpretation,” he said. “If you look through Title 40, there are a lot of laws that have been repealed and replaced, and some that haven’t.
“I thought monthly payments only had to be made to the state. But I was wrong, which is why I paid everything Nov. 1.”
The commission interpreted a statement he made during an argument over personnel actions as a threat to begin withholding disbursements to the county. He said he in no way intended this as a threat.
“I said what was happening now, getting rid of people, there’s no one left to do the job. It was taken out of context,” he said.
“If I had to do it differently, I would have driven down to Montgomery and sat in the comptroller’s and examiner’s offices to find out what I should do about the unverified funds.
“I felt this was the lesser of two evils. Hindsight is 20-20, but I should have documented more, gone line by line. And I don’t feel any animosity toward the commission, I believe I can work with them. They have a job to do, and so do I.
“I have some independence, and there are laws set by the Legislature that require me to do the job to the best of my ability.”
Allen is running for a full term as revenue commissioner and admits he will have to make a new bond if he is elected.
“I have one waiting, but I was told my claim with Travelers was still open,” he said. “Travelers said they couldn’t discuss it. But my bond would have been up Feb. 6 regardless, so once the election is over, we’ll just move on from there.”
He added he could not say why the claim against the Travelers bond was still open.
“I paid the county all the money that was due Nov. 1,” he said. “The state examiners came in and verified that it had been paid and deposited. Travelers has not paid anything out. I’m not a lawyer, but everything was paid and deposited in November. So I was thinking for a while if I need to run or just go back and forth.”
In the meantime, he said he is not particularly concerned about the conditions in his former office since he lost his bond in December.
Even with the “County Commission overstepping,” he said, the state Department of Revenue has been writing the checks and, hopefully, will be providing additional training. He also said he was not concerned about a discrepancy of more than $6 million in remittances between year-to-date this year and year-to-date last year.
“You can’t base anything off those numbers,” he said. “Cars and land depreciate, and the money coming in varies from year to year. Some years more people pay early. There could be a lot of things going on.
“I know I’ve tried to fix several issues mentioned in previous audits, like with the tax sale. Ours was in the top tier of counties in the state where property wasn’t sold. We’ve tried to reach out to more people. Where we might have had $1,000 or $1,200 on the first day of the sale, now we’re in the $400s. Collections fluctuate. We collect what we collect.”
Allen also said he had called in the state Examiners of Public Accounts on numerous occasions “and begged them to stay. They were here all the time,”
Nevertheless, the work the auditors have done is largely informal, and he said no written report of the overall function of the office has been written since he was appointed to the office in 2018.
He also said consistently he needs more personnel, and that he is in favor of outsourcing accounting functions.
When the commission hired a private accountant to handle bank reconciliations (which he said had been an issue since at least 1992), he said, “I asked for background check, and he said he was not interested. Until then, I’ve got one person doing the work of three or four people.”