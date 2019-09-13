TALLADEGA -- Former Presbyterian Home for Children resident and author Tammy Mentzer Brown has announced the release of her new book titled, “Happenstance.”
According to a Presbyterian Home for Children press release, Brown will return to Talladega on Sunday, Sept. 22, to celebrate her book launch.
The launch will be from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Talladega. It is open to the public.
“Happenstance” follows the ins and outs of young adults who make decisions that determine the fates of their hearts, at that moment in time, the release notes.
In her 2012 book, “A Teacher’s Prayer,” Brown details her experiences in a troubled home, the move to the Presbyterian Home in her early teens and her experiences at Talladega High School and beyond.
Copies of “Happenstance” will be available for sale at the book launch.
For more information, contact the Presbyterian Home for Children at 256-362-2114.