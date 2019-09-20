Former Presbyterian Home for Children resident Motell Foster will host a series of acting workshops on Sept. 22 and 23 for students at Ascension Leadership Academy, the accredited educational arm of the Presbyterian Home for Children, and the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega.
Foster is bringing this program to Talladega as a gift to both the Presbyterian Home and AIDB, a Presbyterian Home for Children press release states.
The Hope Academy graduate and his brothers lived at the Presbyterian Home throughout their teenage and college years, one spending several years in the programs at AIDB.
“This is his way of giving back to the community, specifically the Presbyterian Home for Children and AIDB,” said Doug Marshall, president and CEO of the Presbyterian Home for Children.
Foster plans to introduce the students to acting through a series of games and exercises, the release says. He will work with Ascension students on Monday in a series of workshops throughout the day.
Similar acting workshops will be offered for students at ASB on Sunday afternoon, Marshall added.
Foster is a 2010 graduate of Hope Academy at the Presbyterian Home. He attended the University of Alabama where he studied on a scholarship available to former residents of the Home.
From there, Foster landed a coveted spot at New York University’s Tisch’s Graduate Acting Program.
In 2017, he received his master’s degree in fine arts.
According to the release, some of Foster’s TV and film credits include: Blue Bloods, Random Acts of Flyness, The Code, A Dog’s Way Home, along with several upcoming projects.