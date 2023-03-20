Former Pell City Mayor Lawrence Fields dies

If you talk with the people who knew Lawrence Fields best, there are certain phrases that keep coming up.
“Hard working.”
“He looked for opportunities for our community. And, he’d see them through.”
And, he stayed in touch with the people he served his two terms as mayor of Pell City with, the many he served on boards with, and he also wanted to remain a part of it, of the city’s development.
Fields died Sunday morning at age 81, and according to his business constituents, friends and those in many other professional affiliations, there will be some very large shoes to try and fill.
Standing at well over six feet tall himself, the former mayor, and public service board volunteer several times over is also described as a tireless long-time supporter for Pell City athletics for the city’s youth.
Fields wasn’t a Pell City native, but after spending much time out on the lake areas with his wife, Brenda, the couple decided to make Pell City their permanent home in 1974.
He was a graduate of Birmingham’s Jones Valley High School who then joined the U.S. Army, becoming a member of the 7th Howitzer Battalion, 11th Artillery, he received an Honorable Discharge after being stationed at Fort Jackson (S.C.), Fort McClellan and Schofield Barracks (Hawaii).
Following a successful career at Liberty National Life Insurance Company as a district sales manager, Fields became the first self-described “outsider” to win a mayoral election in Pell City.
James McGowan, who served on the City Council for 32 years, was on the council for Fields’ two terms as mayor.
“We had a great working relationship, and we’ve continued that after he served as mayor,” McGowan said. “Lawrence was just a good person to work with, and he truly wanted to move the city forward.”
McGowan called his friend and constituent “an outstanding man. I can say that about him, because we worked so closely together.”
Some of Fields’ own most remembered projects as mayor included expanding the city limits, opening the Pell City Lakeside Park, recruiting multiple businesses to make Pell City their home and played a role in earning the bid for the town to host the Bosnian Olympic team in 1996.
Alabama Sen. Lance Bell has known Fields since he was a youngster on the football team Fields wanted so much to help and support.
“I remember when they were building the fieldhouse for the team, he would have us (team members) tote blocks for it,” Bell said.
Bell’s interactions with Fields continued through the years, his days as a St. Clair County deputy, as a member of the St. Clair County District Attorney’s staff after law school and encouraged him to seek office on the state level.
Bell said Fields never was one to waiver on a plan to meet a goal or attack a problem.
“Anything he was involved with, he’d say ‘this is what we’re going to do.” Bell said. Then, he’d explain it even better. He wasn’t one to take ‘no’ for an answer.”
Fields was also a charter member of Lakeside Hospice, a member of the Pell City Rotary Club, a member of Talladega Superspeedway’s White Flag Committee, a volunteer pre-race director at Talladega Superspeedway and he served more than 20 years as president of the Pell City High School Athletic Booster Club. During his time with the Athletic Booster Club, he took special efforts to make sure the needs of high school athletes in the city were met.
Fields was the chairman of the St. Clair County Healthcare Authority and was instrumental in building the new St. Vincent’s St. Clair hospital in Pell City.
Following his years at City Hall, Fields joined the family owned realty firm Fields and Gossett, and enjoyed this career with his friend Bill Gossett, and his wife, Brenda Fields.
Other members of the Fields family became active in the real estate business as well, including the Fields’ sons, Scott and Blair.
He was recently inducted into the St. Clair County Association of Realtors’ Hall of Fame. Over the course of his life, Lawrence received numerous proclamations and lifetime achievement awards.
His service is Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pell City. Visitation is at the church from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery.
“He had a big heart, and he loved Pell City,” said Guin Robinson, a former mayor and council member for Pell City. “He was a wonderful promoter of Pell City.”
Robinson said Fields’ efforts and interests certainly laid the groundwork for the development the city is seeing now and in more recent years.
“I can tell you, I’ll really miss him,” Robinson said.
Upon arriving in Pell City in 1989, Fields invited Robinson to become part of the city’s Industrial Development Board.