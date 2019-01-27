ASHVILLE -- The Ashville mayor and City Council agreed to name former Councilman and Mayor David Thompson to fill the vacant council seat for Place 4.
The vacancy was created when Nickie VanPelt was elected to the St. Clair County Board of Education in November. There are two years remaining on the term.
Thompson was appointed last week via council resolution. Councilman Cliff Roberts abstained from voting because he is related to Thompson.
Mayor Derrick Mostella said there were seven applicants, and all seven were excellent. Mostella also said Thompson was heavily involved in everything the council has done the past couple of years.
“Most of what we have done these first two years in office is a continuation of what was done by the previous administration when he was mayor,” Mostella said. “He is very knowledgeable in what we are doing and trying to accomplish. There is not a lot for him to catch up on.
“At the end of the day, the one thing we can say is that he has a tremendous amount of experience we can fall back on. His experience is what separated him from the other applicants. After two years, he does not plan on running again.
“As this plays out over the next couple of years, you will see that this was more than likely the right decision for us to make. In two years, the citizens of Ashville can decide who they want to fill this position.”
Thompson served the city for 17 years as a councilman and then about a year and a half as mayor after then-Mayor Robert McKay retired.
“I’m honored they asked me to do it,” Thompson said. “I’m not trying to get back into politics. I just want to help any way I can until the end of this term.”
In other business, the council;
Reappointed Sheryl Herren to the Planning Commission through Jan. 22, 2024;
Changed the date of the Feb. 18 council meeting to Feb. 21 due to the Presidents Day holiday;
Approved the minutes from the Jan. 7 council meeting; and
Approved paying the bills.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. A work session is set for 5:30.
