TALLADEGA -- The former clinical office manager at a Talladega dentist’s office has been charged with more than 100 counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records and Talladega police.
Lori Scott Korreckt, 36, of Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging 69 counts of controlled substance fraud and 37 counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; the dates of the alleged offenses go back to the summer of 2016.
Jail records indicate that after Korreckt was arrested, she was given a personal recognizance bond in each case and was released from jail the same day without having to put up any money or property.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Korreckt had worked in a dentist’s office in Talladega for at least 15 years. She had access to a company credit card that was meant to be used to pay bills and purchase supplies.
In addition to the legitimate purposes, Korreckt allegedly also used the card to purchase toys, food and clothing for her family, and to start a business of her own selling SeneGence Lipsense brand lipstick. Thompson said his investigation showed Korreckt used the company card to purchase almost $1,800 worth of lipstick from the California based company between 2016 and 2017.
The alleged fraudulent credit card charges total more than $20,000, Thompson said.
She is also charged with signing the doctor’s name to prescriptions or using the office computer to send prescriptions, which she would then pick up herself, according to Thompson.
Korreckt allegedly sent the prescriptions to Walgreens, CVS, Express Pharmacy, Harco/Rite Aid, Wal-Mart and Professional Apothecary in Talladega, as well to various pharmacies in other parts of Talladega, St. Clair, Calhoun and Jefferson counties. The cases she has been charged with so far are only in connection with the allegedly bogus prescriptions filled at pharmacies in the city of Talladega.
Thompson also said she was also charged only with the fake prescriptions for opioid painkillers such as Tramadol, Hydrocodone, Norco, Percocet and Vicoprofen and muscle relaxers such as Flexeril. Most of these prescriptions also included antibiotics, which are also controlled substances.
In total, Thompson said, she is accused of fraudulently obtaining 2,598 pills, not counting the antibiotics.
Thompson said Talladega police started their investigation in 2017 after becoming aware of an inquiry by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Korreckt allegedly sent out the fake prescriptions in the names of friends and family members who were also patients at the office where she worked, then went to pick up the prescriptions for these people without ever informing them, Thompson said. None of the people whose names she used are believed to have done anything wrong, he said.
For instance, Korreckt allegedly filled a prescription for 20 7.5 mg Percocet tablets for a member of her family on April 10, 2016, and again on Sept. 11. The person in question did not see the dentist until Sept. 21, when he came in to have his teeth cleaned, Thompson explained. Other patients had prescriptions filled out in their names in spite of not have been to the dentist in more than two years.
When picking up the forged prescriptions, Korreckt allegedly used the office credit card to pay at the pharmacy.
Korrect was first arrested in October 2107 on one count each of fraudulent use (for $52.12) and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, Thompson added. Court records indicate she filed notice of intent to plead guilty on information in January, but never actually did so.
A plea on information involves entering a guilty plea before a case goes to a grand jury.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud are both class D felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.