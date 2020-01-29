Former Helen Keller student killed in Scottsboro boat fire (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The horrific boat fire that killed eight in Scottsboro earlier this week has particularly impacted the Helen Keller School in Talladega, where one of those killed, Christopher Zane Long, had recently been enrolled as a student.
Long’s mother and four of his siblings also perished in the fire, and his father was injured.
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia said, “The AIDB family, and especially the students and staff at the Helen Keller School, are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our former HKS students.
“Zane was a much-loved member of our student body and of the AIDB family. In losing not only Zane but the rest of his children and spouse, Zane’s father has experienced a great loss. The family will remain in our thoughts and prayers for the days and weeks to come.”
He added, “Every morning, Zane would greet all of his classmates and teachers by saying, ‘Make today your best day ever.’ In memory of Zane, we will make today -- and all that follow -- our best day ever.”
Robert McClendon, director of academics for the Helen Keller School’s secondary department, said, “We found out Tuesday. We were worried because we knew that was where he was from. Then we got the call probably about 4:30 or 5 p.m. He loved being on the water. He would talk about his houseboat all the time and how much he loved to go fishing. That was his best life ever.”
Rhonda McCorkle is a collaborative special education teacher at HKS and worked with Zane Long on a daily basis.
“He was here for a year and a half, until December 2018,” she said. “He was just one of the happiest young men you would ever meet. He would always smile and he would always say, ‘Today is the best day ever,’ whether he was having a good day or a bad day himself.
“He especially loved science and he loved working with magnets. He could read the written word and he could read and write in Braille. He loved watching ‘Power Rangers’ when he wasn’t working and he never knew a stranger.”
She added she had helped make ribbons with a card in the middle saying, “Make Today Your Best Day Ever, Rest In Peace Zane Long” that were being handed out to students and faculty.
McClendon said he had also come to know Long’s other family members. “They were always there to support him and all the programs he was involved in,” McClendon said. “They were a very nice family.”
The Helen Keller School serves multiple-disabled students between the ages of 3 and 21, but Long left early because he wanted to graduate with his sister, McCorkle said.
According to McClendon, the school intends to plant a tree in Long’s honor on the site of a new building on campus.
The fire took the life of Grace Annette Watson Miles, 40, and five of her children, including Zane Long, 19, Bryli Anniston Long, 16, Traydon Dominic Miles, 10, Kesston Damien Miles, 9 and Dezli Nicole Miles, 7. The father of the children, Joe Miles, was rescued from the water with burns, according to al.com.
The fire also took the life of Amanda Foster, 38, of Oak Grove, Mississippi, who was trying to lead special needs children to safety when she died, according to her family members. The eighth victim was identified as Yancey Farrell Roper, 54.
A GoFundMe page to help Joe Miles had been donated to 474 times as of Wednesday night and had already exceeded a $20,000 goal.
That page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-benefit-of-joe-miles039-family.