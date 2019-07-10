SPRINGVILLE -- The Alabama Department of Corrections, following a two-year investigation, has charged a former correctional officer with using his official position for financial gain, according to a press release.
After extensive collaboration with the St. Clair County district attorney, on June 27, agents assigned to the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division arrested Willie Gene McLemore Jr., 36, of Springville, for allegedly receiving money in exchange for smuggling illegal contraband inside the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
Using financial forensics, ADOC agents discovered evidence that showed McLemore had allegedly received electronic transfers of money into his personal bank account that was traced to an inmate’s criminal activity inside the prison.
“Today’s news reflects our department’s commitment to holding correctional officers to the highest standards of integrity,” said ADOC Director of Investigations and Intelligence Arnaldo Mercado. “Through the department’s use of state-of-art investigation techniques designed to combat corruption, this arrest is the culmination of reviewing hundreds of financial documents over the past 24 months.”
He said agents’ training in financial forensics enables them to use investigative skills to detect and eliminate illegal financial activity coming from both inside and outside the state’s correctional institutions.
ADOC officials said following his arrest, McLemore, who had been with the ADOC since 2013, immediately resigned from his position.