PELL CITY -- Food Network star, chef, event planner and writer Martie Duncan will visit the Pell City Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at noon as part of this month’s Wild & Wonderful Wednesday series.
Duncan will conduct a cooking demonstration and share cooking tips. Duncan will also talk about her new cookbook, “Alabama Cravings: The Most Requested Recipes from Alabama Restaurants Past & Present,” and have copies for sale.
For her new cookbook, Duncan spent more than four months on the road, sampling more than 400 dishes, drinks and desserts along the way.
The resulting collection of 97 recipes captures every possible craving and takes readers into the dining rooms of beloved Alabama restaurants, cafes and diners. Duncan’s “don’t miss” tips for each locale will make readers want to plan a restaurant road trip immediately.
Duncan will have samples as part of the cooking demonstration. The library staff will also have dishes made from some of Duncan’s recipes from the cookbook on its refreshment table after her presentation.
Duncan participated in Season 8 of “Food Network Star,” the first and only time the series employed a team format.
Three teams were headed by Food Network icons Alton Brown, Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, who each selected five contestants. Brown chose Duncan for his team, and after 12 weeks of competition, she was named runner-up to her best friend and teammate, Justin Warner.