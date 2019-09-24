FAYETTEVILLE -- A former bookkeeper with the Fayetteville Water Authority has been arrested and charged with theft of property in the first degree and forgery in the third degree, with the victim in both cases being her former employer.
Janet Waites Akin, 65, of Sylacauga, turned herself in Tuesday afternoon following an investigation by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, bond in the two cases was set at $50,000 by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Talladega County Metro Jail records indicate Akin posted bond shortly after she was booked into the jail.
Giddens said Akin is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from Fayetteville Water Authority cash deposits and forging checks belonging to the authority. The alleged thefts took place between 2013 and July of this year.
Akin retired in June but stayed on to help train her replacement, Giddens said. It was the new employee who discovered some irregularities in the books and reported them to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Unfortunately, at least in my experience with cases like these, people tend to start out small, and then the amounts start to grow as time goes by,” Giddens said. He has prosecuted similar cases involving employees of the Talladega Water and Sewer Board and the Talladega County E-911 district.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Forgery in the third degree is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.