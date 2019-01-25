SYLACAUGA -- A friend and former deputy coroner remembered former longtime Talladega County Coroner Jimmy Lee Curtis as a man of many talents.
Funeral services for Curtis, 76, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Mike Owen officiating. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Curtis passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Clarence Haynes, who served as Curtis’ deputy coroner from 1975 until after 1994, said Curtis served six terms as coroner.
In addition, he also had served three temporary appointments as Talladega County sheriff during some controversial times. He served until the governor at that time appointed a full-time sheriff.
Curtis worked at one point as captain and operations officer with former Talladega County Sheriff Gene Mitchell.
Not only did Curtis serve in these civic capacities, he was also a prominent businessman in Sylacauga. He owned Curtis and Son Funeral Home until 1992. He also owned Coosa Valley Vault and a casket company in Goodwater. Plus, he owned a portion of Evergreen Cemetery and Sylacauga Ambulance Company.
Haynes said Curtis was good at whatever he did, whether it was as a businessman, sheriff’s office captain, coroner or even a high school basketball referee.
“He loved refereeing basketball across the state. He loved doing those games. He was just a man of many talents,” Haynes said.
Curtis was a native of Sycamore. He was a graduate of the John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science.
Haynes called Curtis a straight forward, truthful and unique man.
The sheriff office’s honor guard will pay tribute to Curtis at his funeral.
Curtis is survived by his son, Barry Curtis (Trish), of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Cass Curtis, of Birmingham, Bailee Curtis, of Birmingham and Jillian Curtis, of Sylacauga; stepdaughter, Deborah Edwards (Fremon), of Sylacauga; stepson, Jamie Raley, of Panama City Beach, Florida; and sister, Myra Stokes (Wayne), of Calera.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dot Curtis, and mother, Ada V. Curtis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sycamore Baptist Church, P.O. Box 160, Sycamore, AL 35149.
Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.